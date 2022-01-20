Chelsea FC should do what they can to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Frank Leboeuf.

The south west London side have struggled to find consistent form during the winter months and they are currently down in third place in the Premier League table, after having won just one of their last four top-flight outings.

The Blues were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Brighton away from home on Tuesday night to leave Chelsea FC having taken just three points from a possible 12 in the Premier League.

With the London side failing to produce consistent form in recent weeks, the Blues could look to strenghthen their squad in the summer with some key additions as they bid to transform their team into Premier League title contenders.

Manchester City are currently on course to win the title and sit 12 points ahead of the Blues having also played a game less than Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Former Blues star Leboeuf was asked which player he would look to bring in at Stamford Bridge in order to close the gap to Manchester City, and he replied: “Kylian Mbappe. The guy is free next summer and when I see the players up front, obviously Kylian Mbappe would make a huge difference for Chelsea, yeah.”

Mbappe, 23, has scored 10 goals and made eight assists in 19 Ligue 1 games this season, and has also netted four times and made four assists in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC are yet to make any new signings in the January transfer window as Tuchel ponders whether to add further reinforcements to his squad this month or not.

After watching his side be held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton on Tuesday night, Tuchel admitted that his players have been suffering from fatigue following a hectic fixture schedule.

“We look tired because we are tired and we play against a strong, well-prepared Brighton team,” Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If you look at our schedule, look at where we come from, we struggle with it. When you’re tired – mentally and physically – you have a lack of position and a lack of focus. You can see it in our game but we know where it comes from.

“I can even feel it myself. At some point you sit on the bus and think ‘where are we going?’ You have to refocus and think where are we going, when are we there, which time do we play and when is the next meeting?

“It’s like this since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays so you feel it, of course. That’s why we need to de-connect, recharge the batteries and come back with hunger and joy to fight these matches. It’s necessary.”

Chelsea FC will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip