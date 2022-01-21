Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Gavi’s contract situation at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that FC Barcelona could risk losing the highly-rated 17-year-old in the near future.

The same article states that Gavi has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Catalan club to cast doubt on his long-term future at Camp Nou.

According to the same story, the FC Barcelona teenager is still on a youth contract at the Spanish giants giving some of the top clubs in Europe encouragement that he might be lured into a transfer.

The report goes on to say that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are “extremely interested” in the 17-year-old following his impressive performances for the Spanish side.

Sport reveal that Gavi has a €50m (£41m) contract release clause but at the age of 17, the Spanish forward could still represent a value signing for Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC.

The report also says that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have even gone as far as contacting the teenager’s agent Ivan de la Pena about a transfer.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also keeping a close eye on Gavi’s situation at FC Barcelona, according to the report.

Gavi has scored one goal and has made three assists in 17 appearances in the Spanish top flight so far this term.

The teenager has already been capped four times by the Spain national team.

Former FC Barcelona striker Gary Lineker raved about the teenager on Twitter earlier this season.

“Spain’s new midfield maestro, Gavi is half the age of his team mate, Busquets,” Lineker wrote in October.

“Does that make him Gavi di Gavi? Apologies for the s**t tweets but the game’s a bit dull and I’ve had a glass of wine.”

