John Barnes predicts where Chelsea FC, Man United will finish

John Barnes is tipping Chelsea FC to finish third and Manchester United to miss out on a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea FC currently find themselves second in the top-flight table behind leaders Manchester City, but the Blues are now 10 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s men following their 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at the weekend.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are a point behind the south west London side but have played one game less than the two teams above them.

Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot, with Manchester United down in seventh and four points behind the Gunners – although the Red Devils have played a game less than the north London side.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side are will placed to challenge for Champions League qualification, as Spurs have played two games fewer than fourth-placed Arsenal and will move above the Gunners if they win their games in hand.

Manchester United’s top-four hopes were dealt a blow on Monday night when they were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at Old Trafford as they slumped to their first defeat under Ralf Rangnick.

Former Liverpool FC star Barnes reckons that Manchester United’s inconsistency is likely to lead to them missing out on a top-four finish this season, and says that fourth spot is likely to go to either Spurs or Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Tottenham are better placed than United because United will always be inconsistent, regardless of the new manager.

“Everyone just blamed [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer for their problems, a bit like when everyone at Liverpool was blaming Roy Hodgson when the players had to take responsibility.

“United’s players aren’t performing. West Ham have got a bit of consistency but I would make Arsenal or Tottenham favourites to finish fourth.”

Barnes also stated his belief that Liverpool FC are likely to finish second behind Manchester City, with Chelsea FC in third.

“It’s going to be very difficult for either of them [Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC] to catch Man City now,” said Barnes.

“I still make Liverpool second favourites and Chelsea third favourites. Football is a funny old game but City seem to be playing with a lot of resilience. Even when they don’t play well – as we saw against Arsenal – they win.”

After watching his side slump to a disappointing loss to Wolves on Monday night, interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admitted that his side face an uphill battle in their bid to finish in the top four.

“I cannot make any guarantees,” said Rangnick on Monday night. “Look at today’s performance: if I say we are 100 per cent convinced we will finish in the top four I don’t know if people will believe that. It is about taking the next steps and getting better. I knew this could be hard.

“I knew it would be difficult – that’s the reason why they brought me. I knew it wouldn’t be easy to find a balance between offensively and defensively. We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations.”

