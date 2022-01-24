Gary Lineker sums up Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Tottenham

Gary Lineker took to social media to state his belief that Chelsea FC were the worthy winners following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva early in the second half wrapped up the three points for Thomas Tuchel’s men and kept them in third place in the Premier League table.

Harry Kane had a goal controversially disallowed in the first half for a foul on Thiago Silva, before Ziyech broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with an excellent curling effort.

Thiago Silva then headed in Mason Mount’s free-kick eight minutes later to put Chelsea FC firmly in control of the game and ultimately wrap up the three points.

Former England star Lineker conceded that Chelsea FC were clearly the worthy winners and praised Ziyech for a “stunning” goal after the final whistle.

Posting on Twitter at full-time, Lineker wrote: “Well, it’s hard to say

Chelsea FC didn’t deserve that victory. Much the better side and a stunning goal from Ziyech.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel was also absolutely thrilled to see Ziyech net his third Premier League goal of the season in such fine fashion at Stamford Bridge.

Asked about the Morocco international’s goal after the game, Tuchel said: “I was right behind! I had the feeling it was a bit too high but it dropped at the right second. It was a brilliant goal. His technique was brilliant.”

The win left Chelsea FC in third place in the table and a point behind second-placed Liverpool FC. It was the Blues’ first win in four outings in the top flight and Tuchel was thrilled by his side’s performance overall.

“We were working extremely hard for it and it was a tough match,” Tuchel said. “The effort was outstanding and it was a deserved win. It is so hard to create chances against them but we were relentless and kept on believing.

“Keep on going, there was no need for changes, some details of when to take the risk and when not. Encouragement to keep on going.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action when they take on Crystal Palace away from home on 19 February.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip