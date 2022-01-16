‘Nothing has changed’: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Chelsea FC star’s situation

Andreas Christensen is attracting interest from FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich as the defender continues to stall on signing a new contract with Chelsea FC, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish defender’s situation at Stamford Bridge has become a talking point this season, with his current deal with Chelsea FC set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The situation means that Christensen could leave the south west London side on a free transfer this summer, and he could also sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Christensen is the subject of interest from the likes of Barca and Bayern this month, and Chelsea FC’s proposal of a new contract remains on the table but “nothing has changed” with regards to his situation at the south west London club.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him – club sources confirm.

“Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed. Final decision to be made soon.”

There has been no official word from Chelsea FC about Christensen’s contract situation lately but the player himself appeared to hint that he would be staying at the club when asked about his future back in October.

“It’s hard to say how things will end up,” said Christensen back in October. “There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea.”

Christensen has been a relatively regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, starting 11 games in the Premier League and making 20 appearances in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel.

