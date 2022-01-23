Antonio Rudiger has stressed that he remains “fully committed” to Chelsea FC despite his future at the club looking uncertain.

The German defender’s situation at the south west London side has been a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

As things stand, Rudiger would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month in advance of a free transfer move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea FC are believed to be keen to encourage Rudiger to sign a new contract with the south west London side following his impressive performances at the back for Thomas Tuchel’s team this season.

Rudiger has been a constant fixture in the Chelsea FC first team this term and the 28-year-old has started more than 20 games in the Premier League for the Blues.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the German defender as the clock continues to tick down on his current deal, but the player himself has now insisted that he remains “fully committed” to Chelsea FC despite the uncertainty about his situation.

Asked for an update about his future, Rudiger told Sky Sports before Sunday’s clash with Tottenham: “I’m fully committed like always, down for the cause.

“At the end of the day, talks are between my side and the club.”

Rudiger also insisted that it was straightforward for him to shut out the noise about his future and focus on performing on the pitch for the Blues.

“I find it easy to do because these are not only words that I’m saying, that I’m fully committed here to the cause,” he continued. “I think I’ve always shown it.

“There was also bad times, much worse times than this, so that’s why I find it easy to deal with that because I’m focussed on what is happening here, what is happening on the pitch and I owe it to everyone here around the club.

“I owe to to the coach, my team-mates and my family so that’s why I’m only focussed about the important things.”

Speaking earlier in the month, former Chelsea FC full-back Ashley Cole warned the Blues against letting Rudiger leave the club.

“I played with him at Roma,” said Cole. “Great personality, great attitude in training, always pushing to want to be the best.

“He’s been integral in this Chelsea team in the way they play. He’s aggressive, not letting players come off him and go into little pockets that normally centre-backs don’t like to go in. He’s aggressive, he keeps Chelsea on front foot.

“I hope he stays because I think he’s been brilliant, especially for the younger players. The younger players always come back to us and always mention how good he is with the. You need to keep players like him in and around the dressing room.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip