Chelsea FC’s talks with Andreas Christensen about extending his contract have stalled amid interest from FC Barcelona, according to reports.

Italian website Gianlucadimarzio.com is reporting that discussions between the two parties have been put on hold once again as the clock ticks down on the defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen’s current deal at the south west London side is due to expire in the summer and the Blues have been in talks with the defender about a new contract for some time.

As things stand, the Dane would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month ahead of a free transfer in the summer due to the fact that no deal has yet been struck with the London side.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona’s interest in Christensen is one of the reasons why talks with Chelsea FC about a new contract have stalled.

The report claims that Christensen was close to agreeing a new four-year contact extension with the Blues, but the defender has recently changed agents and that means the proposals must be drawn up again.

The story claims that the defender has not ruled out a “change of shirts”, with FC Barcelona said to be interested in the 25-year-old defender.

Christensen has been in and out of the Chelsea FC team this season, with the defender having started 11 of the Blues’ 21 games in the Premier League.

Speaking last month, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano appeared to suggest that Christensen was closer to signing a new deal with Chelsea FC than leaving the club.

“Andreas Christensen is the favourite option of AC Milan but [they] think Christensen will sign a new deal with Chelsea,” Romano said in December.

“AC Milan and Barcelona are interested if Christensen will be a free agent – but the two clubs feel at the end that Christensen will sign a new contract.”

