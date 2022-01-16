Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea FC search for January signing

Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Chelsea FC have made a move to sign Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona and says that the Blues are instead focused on strengthening at full-back this month.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in Dutch midfielder De Jong in recent days and some reports have claimed that the club have made a £33m bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to social media this weekend to pour cold water on suggestions that Chelsea FC have made a move for the 24-year-old midfielder, instead insisting that the Blues’ priority remains strengthening at full-back following the season-ending injury suffered by Ben Chilwell.

Posting on Twitter over the weekend, Romano wrote: “Nothing confirmed by club sources about Chelsea £33m bid for Frenkie de Jong rumour.

“Barcelona have not received any official or verbal proposal as things stand. Chelsea are currently focused on fullback situation for January window.”

De Jong has scored one goal and made two assists in 16 La Liga games for FC Barcelona so far this season.

Chelsea FC suffered another damaging blow to their Premier League title hopes on Saturday when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half winner at The Etihad.

That result allowed City to pull 13 points clear of the Blues and left Chelsea FC having won just one of their last five games in the Premier League.

“We lost a tight match, which can happen,” Thomas Tuchel said after the defeat. “It was about individual quality, and we lacked quality up front if I’m honest.

“The quality, the deliveries and the composure was absolutely not on top level today. You need top level to get half chances and chances, and that’s what we lacked in the first half.”

