Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea FC could make a move to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier ahead of Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Trippier’s future has been a talking point over the last few months and he was linked with a potential return to the Premier League in the summer, when Manchester United were credited with an interest in the 31-year-old.

However, a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise and he ended up staying at Atletico for the first part of the season.

He has been a regular fixture in Diego Simeone’s side so far this term, notching up 17 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has suggested that both Newcastle United and Chelsea FC hold an interest in signing Trippier this month, after Atletico boss Simeone suggested that the England international must make a decision about his future shortly.

According to the reporter, the Magpies are pushing to get a deal done as soon as possible but Chelsea FC could still make their own move.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Kieran Trippier and Premier League calling. Diego Simeone confirms: ‘Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We’ll move after his decision.’

“Newcastle are pushing to complete the deal as soon as possible. Let’s see if Chelsea will try to jump into it.”

Trippier was an important player for England at Euro 2020 last summer, with the full-back making five appearances at the tournament to help the Three Lions reach the final.

Whether Chelsea FC will be very active in the January transfer window remains to be seen, however. Speaking last month, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel appeared to suggest that the south west London side do not have many major plans to bolster their squad in the mid-season window.

“We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now,” Tuchel said in December.

Chelsea FC are next in action when they host Tottenham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip