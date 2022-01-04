Chelsea FC have no intention of selling Romelu Lukaku in the January transfer window despite him being dropped for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool FC following his comments in the media, Fabrizio Romano has said.

The Belgian striker was left out of the Blues squad in the wake of a controversial interview he gave in which he stated his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC managed to fight back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge thanks to strikes in the first half from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

It now remains to be seen what the future holds for Lukaku, who has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances since his return to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan in the summer.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Tuchel was planning to hold clear-the-air talks with Lukaku on Monday, and he also said that the club are not planning to offload the former Manchester United striker this month.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting – waiting for manager decision.

“Club still not planning to sell or offload Romelu in January.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United star Gary Neville backed Tuchel’s decision to drop Lukaku for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool FC, insisting that it was the right decision in a difficult situation.

“I think he’s made absolutely the right call,” Neville said on Sky Sports on Sunday. “I think if we’re looking at it from a neutral and a media point of view we can’t criticise Romelu Lukaku for being honest. However, I have to say if I was a Chelsea manager, player, fan or owner I’d be absolutely furious.

“He’s told the truth, it’s an uncomfortable truth and it’s very difficult to unravel the truth but I do think he [Tuchel] will reintegrate him over the next couple of weeks.

“I don’t think he’ll cut his losses in January. I do think there will be some form of apology and contrition in the next week or so.

“I think he’s done the right thing today. I think to not make a stand against a player who has done an interview like that in midweek would make him look weak and it’s what his fans would want from him as well.”

Chelsea FC are next in action when they take on Tottenham in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

