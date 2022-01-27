Chelsea FC are looking to complete the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Website Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that the Blues are stepping up their interest in the French defender after having failed to land him last year.

The same story says that Chelsea FC have “entered the pitch” to sign Kounde in the summer transfer window, with Blues chief Marina Granovskaia having made contact with Sevilla over the proposed transfer.

According to the article, Chelsea FC have have made a proposal of €55m plus €5m in bonuses to sign Kounde, and an agreement between the two clubs appears to be “close”.

Kounde was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea FC last summer but a switch failed to materialise despite the transfer speculation.

The 23-year-old defender has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla team this season, having made one assist in 17 La Liga games and having featured five times in the Champions League.

Author’s Verdict

Reports linking Jules Kounde with a transfer to Chelsea FC are nothing new, with the French defender have been regularly touted as a target for the south west London side last year.

However, it now appears that the Blues are stepping up their interest in the Frenchman as they look to bolster their options at the back in the summer.

The move may be a more pressing one for Chelsea FC this year, with defender Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract in the summer as things stand.

