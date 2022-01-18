Chelsea FC have not opened talks about signing PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side are believed to be on the lookout for reinforcements at left-back after Ben Chilwell was ruled out of action for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Reports in the British media over the weekend suggested that Chelsea FC are interested in a potential move to sign the 29-year-old full-back from PSG on loan until the end of the season.

However, Italian reporter Romano took to social media on Sunday evening to reveal that the Blues have not yet opened talks about the possibility of signing Kurzawa this month.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Chelsea have not opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain or representatives for Layvin Kurzawa. Been told there’s nothing serious or advanced as of today.

“Kurzawa has chances to join Premier League clubs in January but still no negotiations with Chelsea.”

The 29-year-old Kurzawa has only made one appearance for PSG so far this season and could be looking for a new club as he bids to earn some more regular playing time.

Chelsea FC suffered a fresh blow to their title hopes on Saturday lunchtime when they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City at The Etihad.

That result allowed Liverpool FC to leapfrog them into second place and left the south west London side 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s leaders.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, Chelsea FC boss Tuchel insisted that he was pleased by his team’s attitude and commitment.

“I love the ambition and I love the attitude and I love the hunger with which we are playing,” said Tuchel. “We are still brave and we are still up for a good fight and you can trust anybody that you put on the pitch. It is a pleasure to be on the sideline.

“It makes a difference if as a player you have to fight every single day for your place, every single match for your place, and this is not the case in our team for too long. If you have a negative Covid test and you’re fit and you’re not injured, you have a huge chance to be in the line-up.

“For that I give huge credit and for me it is proof how good the attitude and the mentality is in our team and in our club.”

