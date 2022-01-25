Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on the “incredible” Thiago Silva following his excellent recent performances for Chelsea FC.

The former PSG star scored Chelsea FC’s second goal in their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as he helped Thomas Tuchel’s men to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva, 37, has now scored three goals in 20 Premier League games for the Blues and has been a constant presence in the south west London side’s defence.

He has made a total of 26 appearances in all competitions this season and his form has recently been rewarded with a new contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Redknapp has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the Brazilian defender lately, and singled the former PSG man out for special praise after the 2-0 victory over Spurs.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “We talk about great players and great signings, what a great signing he’s been.

“There were a few people doubting him because of his age, but he has been incredible. He’s a Rolls-Royce of a player. And what a great influence he must be to the other players in that dressing room.”

Sunday’s win left Chelsea FC in third place in the Premier League table heading into the winter break, and Blues boss Tuchel talked up the importance of signing off with a victory after a difficult few weeks for the south west London side in terms of their top-flight form.

“Now we go into a break and it was important to go into this break with a victory,” said Tuchel. “There’s no doubt about it because if you don’t have the results and the performances you want, there’s no substitution for a win and that feeling.

“You cannot produce it artificially so we needed this but we needed also to do things better and keep on believing. The guys are very tired now because it was a long run but it was important for us.”

