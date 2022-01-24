‘I cannot say no to it’: Thomas Tuchel hints at least one Chelsea FC signing this month

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he would like to bring in at least one signing before the January transfer window closes.

The Blues have been linked with a host of potential signings this month but are yet to officially announce any new deals as the clock ticks down on the mid-season transfer window.

Chelsea FC have endured a difficult winter period over the last few weeks, with their inconsistent form causing them to fall significantly behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The south west London side had won just one of their last five games in the Premier League before their clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

According to the Evening Standard, a left wing-back remains as the priority for the Blues in the January transfer window, and their attempts to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon have so far been rejected by the French club.

The same newspaper claims that FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is also on the south west London side’s radar, but cover for the injured Ben Chilwell remains the priority this month.

Asked about potential signings as the end of the window approaches, Tuchel said: “I cannot say no to it. Also I am not convinced it is a clear yes.”

Chelsea FC are also looking to resolve the futures of some of their current players whose contracts expire in the summer.

Defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the season on free transfers unless they agree to new contract at the south west London club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC will return to FA Cup action in the fourth round against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday 5 February. The Blues will then get back to Premier League action when they travel to Crystal Palace on 19 February.

