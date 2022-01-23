Thomas Tuchel issues Chelsea FC rallying cry ahead of Tottenham clash

Thomas Tuchel has promised that his Chelsea FC players will do everything they can to beat Tottenham Hotspur to get their top-four bid back on track on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have only managed to win one of their last five outings in the English top flight.

Tottenham currently find themselves eight points behind the south west London side – but Antonio Conte’s team have played four games fewer than their local rivals.

Chelsea FC head into the game having recently beaten Tottenham Hotspur over two legs in the League Cup semi-finals to set up a final showdown with Liverpool FC at Wembley next month.

Blues boss Tuchel is confident that his side have what it takes to beat Spurs and get their top-four bid back on track – but he concedes that the Lilywhites will be more prepared to face them tactically due to their recent cup clashes.

“It’s a big game,” Tuchel told his pre-match news conference. “Of course we can do our mathematics and it’s strange to look at the fixtures and see teams competing for the same area of the table and having four games less.

“So this can lead you to a wrong impression that you are comfortably ahead, which you are not. So we have to make sure that this stays like this and the best chance is to win against direct opponents.

“It’s a London derby, it’s a big rivalry. We know this and we play them now three times, it’s the third time in a very short period of time, so I think they know what we do, we know what they do and things are clear. We managed to beat them twice and we will do everything to beat them a third time.”

Tuchel added: “They come from a late victory that gives them a boost, we come from two wins in the League Cup which should give us some confidence when we play the match.

“It’s not about having whatever advantages and being philosophical about it. It’s about delivering and we have to be in the right mood with the right attitude to deliver a top performance.”

Recent history certainly favours Chelsea FC heading into this game, with Spurs having only won seven of their 59 Premier League games against the Blues.

Chelsea FC have also enjoyed some strong recent form against the north Londoners, with the Blues having won five of their last six games against Spurs in all competitions.

The south west Londoners are also yet to concede a goal against Tottenham under Tuchel, scoring seven goals without reply.

