Rio Ferdinand is backing Chelsea FC to beat Liverpool FC or Arsenal to the League Cup title this season.

The south west London side have secured their place in the final at Wembley on 27 February after having knocked out rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

Arsenal will take on Liverpool FC at The Emirates on Thursday night in the return leg of their semi-final clash after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Anfield in the reverse fixture last week.

Chelsea FC are eyeing their second major trophy under Thomas Tuchel following his arrival at the club back in January last year, after the German head coach led the Blues to Champions League glory last season.

And former Manchester United and England defender Ferdinand is convinced that Chelsea FC will have what it takes to win the League Cup this season, tipping them to beat either Arsenal or Liverpool FC in next month’s final.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think Chelsea will win it.

“I think Chelsea will win it, Chelsea know how to win cup competitions, they’ve got that about them.

“They won the Champions League, they’ve got the confidence, they know how to do it on the day, I see them doing it.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Tuchel has lifted the lid on his decision to drop Mason Mount for Chelsea FC’s Premier League defeat by Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday.

The 23-year-old came on as a late substitute against Pep Guardiola’s side but was unable to spark an equaliser for the Blues.

“We thought we could break the line more often with Hakim [Ziyech] as a left foot on the left side and going for Christian [Pulisic] as a right side,” said Tuchel.

“Normally, he is a bit more offensive and he’s a bit more of a runner than Mason, and we expected the spaces more behind the last line and not in front of the back four from City.

“I felt Mason was not like in the 100 per cent zone, where he is untouchable, which he normally almost is. He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason – me included.”

