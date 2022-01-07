Harry Kane sends warning to Chelsea FC after Tottenham defeat

Harry Kane took to social media to warn Chelsea FC that their League Cup semi-final “isn’t over” despite Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 loss to the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took a large stride towards reaching the League Cup final with a comfortable 2-0 victory in front of their home fans, with Kai Havertz’ early opener and Ben Davies’ own-goal settling the first leg.

The result puts Chelsea FC in the driving seat to qualify for the final ahead of the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night next week.

However, Spurs captain Kane has insisted that Antonio Conte’s side remain in the tie and warned Chelsea FC that they’ll face a tough test in the return leg in north London.

Posting on Twitter after the game, Kane wrote: “Paid the price for a poor first half. But the tie isn’t over yet. Great noise from the away end.”

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech made his 14th start of the season for Chelsea FC against Spurs and played for 79 minutes of the tie on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the final whistle, the 28-year-old attacker said he felt that Chelsea FC were rewarded for the way they were able to put pressure on Spurs from the off.

“It was a good performance from the team and a good way to start these two games,” Ziyech said after the game.

“We put pressure on them and didn’t give them time. We did good in the first half especially. We got a quick 1-0 and that’s what we wanted, because we knew they would have to come out and make some more mistakes, and in the end they did.

“Ten minutes before half-time we got the second one and had a good feeling in the dressing room. We could have killed the game in the second half. We had bigger chances than they had, but 2-0, we can be happy with that.

“It was a derby, a semi-final, so we had to be sharp and focused, and we were. We got the job done but there is still a game next week so hopefully we finish it there.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip