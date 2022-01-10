Lucas Digne is waiting to see if Chelsea FC will submit a bid for the Everton defender in the January transfer window, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old France international is being widely tipped to leave Everton this month after falling out of favour under current Toffees boss Rafael Benitez in the 2021-22 season.

Digne’s place in the Everton team is under threat after the Merseyside outfit signed Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dinamo Kiev in a permanent deal at the start of the current transfer window.

Chelsea FC may well be in the market to sign a new left-back after Ben Chilwell succumbed to a season-ending knee injury during their victory over Juventus in the Champions League back in November.

Thomas Tuchel has been using capable Spanish defender Marcos Alonso as a cover for Chilwell but the Blues manager is looking to add more depth to the south west London side’s squad.

Chelsea FC could recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon or the Premier League title challengers might be tempted to bring in a new face.

Italian reporter Romano has now provided an update on Chelsea FC’s rumoured interest in Digne and their plans to secure cover for Chilwell for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

“There is a big opportunity on the market for Lucas Digne,” Romano told the DR Sports YouTube channel on Friday.

“It’s true Newcastle are interested in him but I’m told Lucas Digne has no interest in going to Newcastle. I don’t see it.

“I’m sure he’ll leave Everton – 100 per cent. He’s waiting to see what Chelsea will decide to do to replace Ben Chilwell, whether they want to sign a new player or try again to recall Emerson Palmieri. Keep an eye on Chelsea. Aston Villa are [also] interested in Lucas Digne.”

Digne has scored six times in 125 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Everton after the French full-back moved to Goodison Park from FC Barcelona.

The Everton defender won two Ligue titles with Paris Saint-Germain and the La Liga crown with FC Barcelona before he completed a £18m move to the Merseyside outfit in 2018.

Author’s Verdict

Digne certainly has the experience to play for Chelsea FC following previous stints at Lille, PSG, AS Roma and FC Barcelona before moving to Goodison Park three and a half years ago.

The French defender is an attacking-minded full-back so Digne would be able to slot into a left wing-back role in the Chelsea FC team like Chilwell and Alonso.

Whether Chelsea FC want to pay big wages for a player who could ultimately end up as a second or third-choice left-back in the Blues squad is another question!

