Chelsea FC are looking at FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest as a potential January signing if they’re unable to sign Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Blues are desperate to sign a new left-back to provide cover for Ben Chilwell after the England international suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The same article states that the south west London side don’t want to rely on just Marcos Alonso to fill Chilwell’s void in the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are competing to sign Digne as the France international continues to be linked with a departure from Goodison Park in January.

The Daily Star go on to write that the Blues would prefer to sign Digne on loan for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

But the media outlet reveal Everton are hoping to agree a permanent sale so Newcastle are in pole position to sign the former FC Barcelona defender.

The report states that Chelsea FC are being forced to look at alternative options and Dest could fit the bill as a potential recruit to support Alonso in the left-back role.

Chelsea FC could be tempted to sign the United States international considering Dest can provide cover at left-back and right-back, according to the report.

The 21-year-old moved to FC Barcelona in a €26m deal from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Author’s Verdict

Chelsea FC desperately need to sign a full-back to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the second half of the season.

While Chilwell’s injury put pressure on their backline, Reece James has subsequently suffered a hamstring strain to leave Thomas Tuchel’s defence at breaking point.

Whether Dest is the solution remains to be seen because the American defender has only made 65 top-flight appearances in the Eredivisie and La Liga.

It appears a move for Dest will depend on whether Chelsea FC want to make a temporary loan signing of a younger player capable of developing at Stamford Bridge.

