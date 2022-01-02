Paul Merson tells Chelsea FC to sign these two players this month

Paul Merson has urged Chelsea FC to sign Brighton duo Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma in the January transfer window to boost their title hopes.

The south west London side have been struggling to produce consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks after initially making a strong start to their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

Attentions are now bound to turn towards the January transfer window and the players Chelsea FC could look to bring in ahead of the second part of the campaign.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that Chelsea FC have been “struggling” in recent weeks and he reckons that the Blues would be smart to target Brighton midfield duo Cucurella, 23 and Bissouma, 25, in the mid-season transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, before Chelsea FC’s home clash with Liverpool FC on Sunday, Merson said: “Chelsea were flying but it’s different now, they’re struggling.

“I went the other night [against Brighton], you watch Man City play and it’s ping, ping, ping. You watch Chelsea and it’s hard. They got well beat the other night. They drew but Brighton were outstanding.

“If I was Chelsea I would go and get Cucurella, I would definitely go and get him and I would get Bissouma. I know people will say they play for Brighton, they were the best two players on the pitch in my opinion.

“Chelsea are stuck in treacle at the moment.”

Speaking before the clash against Liverpool FC, Tuchel admitted that his side had lost their “edge” in recent games and had handed the advantage to Manchester City in the title race.

“We lost the edge a little bit,” said Tuchel. “I think because of circumstances that we cannot influence, and that gave them [City] a certain advantage and they are in five or six years now of consistency.

“That is what they have and it makes it hard. It does not make it impossible and we will never stop believing and never stop pushing, but we have to be realistic and at the moment we struggle.”

Chelsea FC will now turn their attentions towards their crunch home clash against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

After that, the Blues will host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, before the return leg of their League Cup clash away at Spurs on 12 January.

