Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Chesterfield in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will ease to a straightforward victory over Chesterfield Town in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The Blues edged one step closer to the Carabao Cup final on Thursday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Kai Havertz scored in the fifth minute to break the deadlock in the first leg of the semi-final before Ben Davies netted a first-half own goal as Spurs struggled to put up a fight in the cup fixture.

Chelsea FC started the week with a 2-2 draw with title rivals Liverpool FC after Thomas Tuchel’s side came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in the top of the table clash.

The Blues have endured a taxing week ahead of the visit of their National League opponents in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening.

Chesterfield are sitting at the top of the National League following a return of 43 points from 20 games in the current campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson doesn’t expect Chelsea FC to suffer an upset against Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup third round.

“Chelsea will win this one though,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “Their manager Thomas Tuchel has one foot in the Carabao Cup final after Wednesday’s first-leg win over Spurs and although he might rest a few regulars before next week’s return, he will still pick a team that is good enough to get through this tie.

“The FA Cup was important for Tuchel when he took charge last January because it allowed him to build some momentum, and I think he will take it seriously this time too.”

Chelsea FC have won four times and drawn five games since losing 3-2 to West Ham United in the Premier League at the start of December.

The Blues are sitting in second place in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City in the title race.

Romelu Lukaku returned to the Chelsea FC team for the 2-0 win over Spurs despite having been previously dropped following his controversial media interview last month.

Tuchel expressed his delight at the Belgium international’s performance in the League Cup tie ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash.

“I’m happy with his performance, I liked how he played. He was strong, he was involved and showed huge commitment in our defensive work, which was important,” Tuchel told Chelsea FC’s website.

“He was always dangerous, always used his body and was always involved in dangerous situations.

“I expected it honestly because Romelu and handle pressure and can handle adversity. He seemed to be relaxed after the decision was made and we finished our talks and he knew what was going on, I felt him relaxed enough to have a performance like this.”

Chelsea FC will travel to Spurs in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final next Wednesday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip