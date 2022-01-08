Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Chesterfield

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to ease into the FA Cup fourth round with a dominant 5-0 win over non-league Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

The south west London side head into the game looking to make it back to back wins in cup competitions after their impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup semi-finals last week.

Thomas Tuchel’s side managed to fight back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Liverpool FC last weekend in the Premier League and the German head coach will now be hoping that his side have turned a corner following an inconsistent spell from his team.

The Blues have fallen off the pace in the Premier League title race, with Chelsea FC having only won one of their last five top-flight games to leave them 10 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Former England and Liverpool FC star Owen doesn’t reckon that the Blues will have any trouble against their non-league opponents on Saturday evening and he is tipping them to claim a thumping win in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “What a story this is for non-league Chesterfield.

“I hope the club enjoys their day at Stamford Bridge. It might be less enjoyable on the pitch though. I can only see a comfortable win for last season’s beaten finalists. 5-0 Chelsea.”

Speaking in the lead-up to Saturday’s game, Blues boss Tuchel hinted that Romelu Lukaku could well feature from the start against Chesterfield.

The Blues striker has returned to the squad after being dropped for the clash against Liverpool FC following a controversial interview in which he said he was not happy at the club.

“Every game is a game for Romelu to start but we will take the decision in the morning – he is an option to start again,” said Tuchel on Friday.

“We need to see how the reaction was to the 90 minutes he played because it was very intense when we saw the data for him and the effort, which was very, very good. I will have a chat with him [Lukaku], a chat with the fitness guys and then we will decide.”

