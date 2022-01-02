Michael Owen states prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Merseyside outfit head into the game at Stamford Bridge looking to respond after the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat by Leicester City away from home last week.

That defeat caused Jurgen Klopp’s men to slip nine points behind leaders Manchester City heading into this weekend’s round of games – although the Reds do have a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side as well as Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight lately, with the south west London side having dropped points in three of their last four outings in the Premier League – their most recent disappointment came when conceding a late equaliser to Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Blues are currently a point ahead of the Reds but Thomas Tuchel’s side have played one game more than Liverpool FC.

Recent history favours the Reds heading into this game, with the Merseysiders aiming to win their third straight away Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC’s stuttering form has been highlighted by the fact that they have dropped 11 points from winning positions so far this season – which is more than they did throughout the whole of the last campaign.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes Sunday’s clash will be a close affair, but he is tipping the visitors to come out on top at Stamford Bridge.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea continued their poor run of form with that draw to Brighton. They had some chances, but I thought a draw was a fair result and the pressure is massively on them.

“Wing-backs are very important in Thomas Tuchel’s system, so to lose Ben Chilwell for the season is a huge blow and I’d expect a new signing as soon as possible.

“I didn’t see that Liverpool defeat by Leicester coming. I know Klopp was unhappy with what he saw that night but even if wasn’t a great performance, they still had chances. Schmeichel was outstanding in goal and Liverpool just had an off night, that can happen!

“This is a huge game and I think that whoever drops points here will find it very difficult to catch Man City.

“I can’t see Liverpool losing two games in a row, so I’m going for them here. It’s such a hard one to call but I think Liverpool’s extra quality in attack will be the difference. 2-1 to Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Arsenal in the League Cup semi-finals on Thursday night, while Chelsea FC will host Tottenham in the same competition on Wednesday.

