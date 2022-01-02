Paul Merson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to beat Chelsea FC 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night after Andre Lookman’s second-half winner.

Mohamed Salah missed a first-half penalty at Leicester before Sadio Mane wasted Liverpool FC’s best chance from open play as the Reds succumbed to their second defeat of the campaign.

Liverpool FC started 2022 with a nine-point deficit on Premier League leaders Manchester City ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge – although the Reds had played one game less.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only managed to collect one point from their last two Premier League games as they suffered a decline in form at a crucial point in the title race.

Chelsea FC started December in pole position but a run of two defeats in six league games have left the Blues in second place and eight points behind Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who have played one game more than Liverpool FC, were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that the Reds will secure a 2-0 win over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

“If I’m going purely based on what I saw of Chelsea against Brighton, I can’t see anything but a Liverpool win,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “I was shocked by Chelsea’s performance [on Wednesday night] – they were lethargic, slow and had nothing good to show after 90 minutes of football.

“Liverpool are also coming on the back of a damaging defeat in terms of the Premier League title race against Leicester City, but they were really good in the first half at the King Power and it could have been a different story had Mohamed Salah converted his penalty. Fair play to Leicester City, though – they defended for their lives with a depleted squad and came away with all three points.

“I believe both teams are already out of the Premier League title race, but it could be the final nail in the coffin for whoever loses this one. There’s really no point in a draw, as they need to close the gap at the top to stay in contention.

“If Reece James misses out for Chelsea, it’s anyone’s best guess who Thomas Tuchel deploys at right-wing back. Christian Pulisic played there and it didn’t quite work out. The wing-backs are a big part of their team and with Ben Chilwell out for the rest for the rest of the season, it could get very difficult for Chelsea.

“This is an important game for the home side. If they lose and Arsenal somehow shock Manchester City, Chelsea are fighting for top four again – that’s how quickly things can change in the Premier League.

“Pace at the back is Chelsea’s Achilles heel, which is why I’d fancy Sadio Mane to get the nod once again. Jurgen Klopp could call upon Roberto Firmino, but I think the Senegalese winger will start and look to return to form.”

Chelsea FC have drawn three of their last four Premier League games following stalemates with Everton, Wolves and Brighton.

Lukaku came off the bench to score in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day before the Belgium international netted in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

However, the £98m summer signing recently admitted that he is going through a difficult moment at Stamford Bridge.

“Physically I’m doing great. I’m just not very happy with the situation, but that’s normal,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally.

“I’m not happy with the situation but it’s my job and I mustn’t give up.”

