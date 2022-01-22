BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a vital win to kick-start their 2021-22 season against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues have dropped off the pace in the Premier League title race over the past six weeks despite starting the festive schedule at the top of the top-flight table.

Chelsea FC have only managed to win one of their last six Premier League games to leave the south west London side in third position behind Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are a long way behind Manchester City in the title race and the Blues could get sucked into a top-four battle unless their form improves.

Spurs are in fifth position but have played four games less than Chelsea FC so ex-Blues boss Antonio Conte could see his Tottenham side leapfrog their London rivals if the win their games in hand.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games but the north London side have been denied the ability to build momentum due to a series of fixture cancellations due to Covid.

Chelsea FC beat Spurs in the League Cup semi-final this month thanks to 3-0 aggregate victory over their bitter rivals.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

“I really do think Chelsea have to just deal with their busy schedule and get on with it,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blues are not in good form but it probably helps them that they are playing Tottenham, firstly because they kept them at arm’s length in both their Carabao Cup semi-final games recently, and also because this will be feisty and that should bring the best out of Tuchel’s team.

“Spurs still haven’t lost in the league under Antonio Conte, in a fantastic run that has lasted nine matches. I think that will end on Sunday, although it is going to be close.”

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last five games against Tottenham, including three successive victories.

The Blues have only managed to win eight from from a possible 21 in the Premier League since beating Leeds on 11 December.

Tuchel’s men have also dropped 13 points from winning positions this term.

