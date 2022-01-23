Michael Owen predicts Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues have fallen out of contention in the Premier League title race following a dreadful run of form under Thomas Tuchel in the past month and a half.

Chelsea FC have dropped points in nine of their last 13 Premier League games to squander a five-point lead over Manchester City and find themselves 12 points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Blues have only managed to win one of their last six top-flight fixtures to leave Chelsea FC in third position and a point behind Liverpool FC despite having played two games more than Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Remarkably, Tuchel’s side are winless in their last four Premier League games to leave Chelsea FC in a vulnerable position in the top-four race in the second half of the season.

Chelsea FC will start the weekend eight points ahead of Tottenham but Antonio Conte’s side have played four games less than the south west London side so Spurs could move ahead of the Blues if they win all their games in hand.

Tottenham have won four of their last six Premier League games since Conte took over the reins of the north London side from Nuno Espirito Santo.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is still backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“This game could define both teams seasons,” Owen told BetVictor.

“That was a disappointing draw for Chelsea, and they are on a stuttering run of form. They need to find some form at the top end of the pitch and get Lukaku back to his best.

“As for Spurs, that was an unbelievable finish to the game against Leicester. They probably deserved the win, but the manner of it will give everyone a lift. They’ve picked up a lot of wins under Conte, without many great performances. That might change moving forward.

“I give Chelsea the edge here. They beat Spurs home and away in the League Cup Semi-Finals and didn’t concede in either game. I can see Spurs scoring, but Chelsea winning. 2-1 Chelsea.”

Tottenham have a poor record against Chelsea FC in the Premier League era, winning just seven times in 59 meetings.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Spurs.

Author’s Verdict

Conte will surely arrive at Stamford Bridge with a point to prove after he left the Blues to the Premier League title before leaving a year later.

Tottenham have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with an increasing number of games called off due to teams being unable to field a starting XI.

Chelsea FC have struggled over the past seven weeks but the Blues did manage to beat Spurs in the League Cup to secure a place in the final.

Having said that, I reckon Spurs will secure a rare win at Stamford Bridge.

