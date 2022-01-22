Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Merson is tipping Chelsea FC to get their Premier League form back on track with a 2-0 home victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The south west London side are preparing to welcome their local rivals to their home ground as they look to secure the three points against Antonio Conte’s men, having dumped Spurs out of the League Cup at the semi-final stage last week.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks, with the Blues currently without a win in their most recent four outings in the English top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur start the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table, having won three of their last four outings in the top flight.

Spurs are currently eight points behind third-placed Chelsea FC but have played four games less than their London rivals, meaning they could move above them if they win all of their games in hand.

Chelsea FC were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in midweek but former Arsenal star Merson is tipping the Blues to bounce back with a comfortable home win against Spurs in front of their home fans on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a big game now for both teams. If Tottenham win their games in hand, they go above Chelsea in the Premier League table. If Tottenham do manage to win this game, I’d start sweating as a Chelsea fan.

“I know Chelsea aren’t playing particularly well right now, but I couldn’t believe how comfortable it was for them in the cup. Beating them twice in the cup and playing them again in no time hands them a psychological advantage.

“I don’t think [Romelu] Lukaku get involved enough in Chelsea’s play – he doesn’t show up a lot. When Lukaku’s at his best, you put the ball into space and he’ll use his pace and power to finish. Chelsea are often up against 11 men behind the ball, and Lukaku often finds himself in tight and congested spaces. That’s why he left in the first place. But you do need him – he occupies defenders, and I think he’ll play this game.

“Chelsea will revert to a back-three, and Harry Kane will have his work cut out for him. [Antonio] Rudiger was allowed to go in to mark Kane in both cup matches, and Chelsea will employ a similar tactic here. Tottenham will be on a high after [Wednesday’s] result, [a 3-2 win at Leicester] but I’m going with a Chelsea win in the Premier League this weekend.”

The recent history between these two sides does not make good reading for Spurs fans – Chelsea FC have won more Premier League games against Tottenham (32) than we have against any other team in the competition.

Furthermore, Spurs have conceded more Premier League goals against Chelsea (106) than they have against any other opponent.

