Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham in League Cup

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to take a step towards the League Cup final with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their semi-final clash on Wednesday night.

The south west London side head into the game on the back of their thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as the Blues fought back from two goals down to claim a point in front of their home fans.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Spurs, meanwhile, are gearing up for this London derby clash after having sealed a 1-0 away win at Watford on new year’s day.

Romelu Lukaku could make his return to the Chelsea FC team after the striker apologised for giving an interview in which he said he was not happy at the club.

The Belgian striker was left out of the squad for the draw with Liverpool FC but could feature against the Lilywhites at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing Thomas Tuchel’s side to take a step towards the final with a narrow victory in front of their home fans on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Chelsea recovered well to get the draw against Liverpool, thanks to two brilliant goals.

“Mateo Kovacic’s in particular was exceptional! Ultimately, it was two points dropped which makes their chances of winning the league unlikely.

“That could be a good thing for them in the cup competitions though. Chelsea showed last season that they are so strong in the cups, particularly when they are the club’s primary focus. This won’t be an easy tie – Antonio Conte will be really up for this, and Spurs are desperate to end their long trophy drought.

“I think Chelsea will get the win in this EFL Cup first leg. I don’t see much in it but I’m going for 2-1 to the Blues.”

Chelsea FC will host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

