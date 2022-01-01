Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to drop more points in the title race in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Reds suffered their second Premier League loss of the 2021-22 season with a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC are in third position and nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and a point adrift of second-placed Chelsea FC following their latest loss.

The Merseyside outfit have played one game less than Manchester City and Chelsea FC but Jurgen Klopp’s side can ill-afford any more setbacks in the title race.

Chelsea FC have limped through the festive schedule as injuries and Covid-19 continue to take their toll on Thomas Tuchel’s team and their ability to challenge Manchester City in the title race.

The Blues have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games after having started December at the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea FC played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to lose further ground on Manchester City.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Manchester City will be the real winners on Sunday after the ex-Reds defender backed Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a 1-1 draw.

“Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was right when he said they lost at Leicester on Tuesday because they weren’t at their usual level, but they have had a few of those performances recently,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Reds have got away with it a few times and won anyway, but it has cost them when they have dropped points – and they cannot afford to do that if they want to win the league.

“Chelsea’s next Premier League game after this one is at Manchester City, so this is a very big moment in their season. They are not having a great time either, but I don’t think they are quite done yet.

“Both teams really need a win to kickstart their challenge, so that’s why I am going with a draw. It’s a result that will suit City far more.

“We will see Liverpool and Chelsea back in form in the second half of the season, for sure. By then, though, City’s lead at the top might be into double digits.”

Liverpool FC came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in their meeting at Anfield earlier this season.

The Reds have won three of their last six meetings, while Chelsea FC have secured two victories.

Diogo Jota will play a key role for Liverpool FC as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, Jota warned his Reds team-mates to expect a difficult game against Chelsea FC despite their recent results.

“It is what it is, we cannot pick who we are playing next,” Jota told Liverpool FC’s website.

“We know it’s Chelsea away. We drew with them at home, we know it’s not going to be easy.

“We both want to close that gap but we know at least one of us is going to be even further back. So, it’s a great game, a big game. We need to be at our best – I know if we do that we are able to win the game there.”

