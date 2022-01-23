‘Fortunate’: Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace

Jamie Carragher described Liverpool FC’s as “fortunate” after the Reds were 3-1 winners against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit had the chance to move to within six points of Premier League leaders Manchester City after the Citizens played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the eighth minute when Virgil van Dijk managed to find some free space in the Palace area and guide a header into the corner of the net to settle the away side’s nerves.

The Reds doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain produced a sharp finish to score in successive games as Andy Robertson created his second goal of the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

However, Palace were much improved after the break and halved the deficit within 10 minutes when Odsonne Edouard tapped a simple finish past Alisson Becker after the Eagles exposed Liverpool FC’s high line.

Patrick Vieira’s side wasted a number of chances as Liverpool FC were put under relentless pressure by the south east London side but Alisson managed to keep Palace at bay.

And Jurgen Klopp’s men were fortunate to score an 88th-minute penalty when VAR and referee Kevin Friend adjudged that Diogo Jota had been fouled by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Fabinho scored his fourth goal in four games in all competitions from the penalty spot to seal three points – but Sky Sports pundit Carragher felt Liverpool FC were lucky to win.

“Liverpool are quite fortunate to get the penalty and win the game when you see all the chances Crystal Palace have had,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

Carragher added: “Credit to Crystal Palace, they made a real fight and game of it. It’s a huge three points for Liverpool on the back of what happened to Manchester City [on Saturday evening]. Maybe there is a glimmer of hope there.”

Liverpool FC will face Leicester in their next Premier League game on Tuesday 10 February.

