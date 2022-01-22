Paul Merson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to drop points in a 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit head into the game fresh from having secured their spot in the League Cup final against Chelsea FC with a 2-0 victory away to Arsenal on Thursday night.

Diogo Jota scored once in each half for Jurgen Klopp’s men at The Emirates as they set up a showdown with Thomas Tuchel’s side at Wembley at the end of next month.

Liverpool FC now switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs as they look to try and keep the pressure on runaway leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

As things stand, the Reds are 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and the Merseyside outfit can ill afford to drop any more points if they want to keep themselves in the hunt for the title.

Crystal Palace are down in 11th place in the table, having won just one of their last five games in the English top flight.

However, despite the Eagles’ stuttering form, former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Patrick Vieira’s side are poised to cause problems for the Merseysiders on Sunday – and he is tipping the London outfit to claim a point in a 1-1 draw.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a hard match for Liverpool. This could be the Premier League game that bites them.

“They have a big cup game against Arsenal tonight – if they go and drop points against Crystal Palace, that would be it. If they don’t win on Sunday, they’ll be in trouble in the Premier League title race.

“I thought Palace were terrible against Brighton, but they’re a good team. They’re having an impressive season under Vieira and they’ll cause Liverpool a few problems. Liverpool will have to do without Mane and Salah this weekend and Crystal Palace could hold them to a draw.”

Looking ahead to the League Cup final clash with Chelsea FC at the end of February, Reds boss Klopp acknowledged that his side are facing a quality team in the south west London outfit.

“Look, you play a final, it’s pretty likely that we will face an outstandingly strong team – that’s what happened now,” said Klopp after Thursday’s win.

“Nevertheless, we wanted to qualify for it, so that’s what we did. Wembley is a special place – how we all know. There’s a lot of games to play until then, so it’s not now that you just play next week or whatever.

“There are a lot of games to play, we will see where we are then. But we really put a lot of effort in this competition and we really wanted to go through.

“So when you go through, when you’re in the final, there’s absolutely no reason to be part of a final if you don’t want to win it. We want to win it but we know how difficult it will be.”

