‘Always dangerous’: Michael Owen predicts Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to win on Sunday despite facing an “always dangerous” Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

The Reds booked their place in the League Cup final on Thursday night after Diogo Jota scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool FC closed the gap slightly on Manchester City last weekend thanks to a 3-1 victory over Brentford at Anfield courtesy of goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

The Merseyside outfit have won three of their last four games without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the attacking duo continue to feature in the African Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace have only managed to record two victories in their last 10 games in the Premier League to leave Patrick Vieira’s side in the bottom half of the table.

Former Reds striker Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will record a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Palace have conceded a few late equalisers this season, and they conceded another one against Brighton last week,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Palace are sitting in a mid-table position, but they could be so much higher, which must be frustrating for Vieira.

“No Mane, no Salah, no problem for Liverpool last week against Brentford. I said other players would have to step up, and they did. Oxlade-Chamberlain was excellent, and Jota was a threat throughout.

“It’s not going to be easy without those two, but they showed they have enough to still beat the teams they are favoured against.

“I can see Palace getting a goal, they are always dangerous at home. I think Liverpool will win though, 3-1.”

Liverpool FC were 7-0 winners against Crystal Palace in their last trip to Selhurst Park before Jurgen Klopp saw his side’s title challenge implode due to a defensive crisis.

Christian Benteke has netted six times against his former employers since Liverpool FC sold the Belgium international following a disappointing stint at Anfield.

Liverpool FC squandered points in each of their last Premier League fixtures on the road.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC are probably too far behind Manchester City to win the title but it’s important Klopp’s men keep notching up victories in the unlikely event that Pep Guardiola’s men falter.

While Crystal Palace have proven difficult opponents for Liverpool FC under Klopp and his predecessor Brendan Rodgers, the Reds have won their last nine games against the Eagles.

Considering the south east London side’s poor domestic form, Liverpool FC should be able to etch out a win thanks to the in-form Jota.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip