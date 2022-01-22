BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool FC will drop more points in the title race on Sunday when the League Cup finalists make the trip to Crystal Palace.

The Reds secured their place in the League Cup final at Wembley on Thursday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final at The Emirates.

Diogo Jota scored either side of half-time to help Jurgen Klopp’s side reach their final League Cup final since the German head coach’s first season in charge.

Liverpool FC returned to winning ways in the Premier League last weekend thanks to a 3-0 victory over Brentford thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

The Merseyside outfit have only managed to win one of their last four Premier League games to lose a lot of ground on current leaders Manchester City.

Crystal Palace are sitting in mid-table and 11 points above the relegation zone in Patrick Vieira’s first season in charge of the south east London side.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Crystal Palace to secure a point against Liverpool FC in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Like Arsenal, Liverpool also come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and, as with the Gunners, I think it could affect them on Sunday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them.”

Liverpool FC have won their last six games against the Eagles despite Crystal Palace being something of a bogey team for the Reds in the past decade.

The Merseyside outfit have scored 21 times in their last six games against the Selhurst Park outfit, including a 7-0 victory over the Eagles back in December 2020.

Jota has scored 10 times and has made one assist in 20 games in the Premier League this season, although the Portugal international has netted just five times in his last 10 games.

Speaking about Jota’s recent form, Klopp told his post-match media conference:

“Mentality mixed up with quality was the reason we signed him because the way he played at Wolves, the yards he had to make there, the runs he had to make, the defending he had to do, but he was still always able to produce some really exciting stuff. That was the reason we signed him.

“Now, in our kit, it is really nice to see. He didn’t only step up tonight, yes he scored two goals but he is incredibly important for us, so the mix of his skills is really exciting. He is in a good shape as well and long may it continue.”

