Arsenal are looking to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been linked with the Juventus midfielder since the start of the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal were initially rumoured to be interested in signing the Brazil international before it was reported that Juventus wanted to consider a swap deal involving Thomas Partey.

A report on Wednesday that suggested Edu had met with Arthur’s agents at the north London side’s London Colney training ground ahead of a loan move.

But Italian transfer insider Romano took to Twitter to provide a fresh update on Arsenal’s reported pursuit of the Brazilian midfielder.

Romano revealed that the Gunners are still pursing a deal for Arthur but the top-four challengers want the South American on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Romano wrote on his Twitter page: “More on Arthur Melo deal. After meeting between his agent and Arsenal today, Juventus asked for 18 months loan plus buy option to let Arthur leave.

“Arsenal have only offered a straight loan until end of the current season. Player keen on the move – but nothing agreed yet.”

Arthur has started four times and has made four substitute appearances in Serie A this season.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Juventus since moving to the Italian giants from FC Barcelona in 2020.

The Brazilian netted just four times in 72 games for the Spanish side before moving to Juventus.

South American football expert Tim Vickery has backed Arsenal to wrap up a loan deal for Arthur before the close of the January transfer window.

“I’m told by people far closer to this than I am that his life off the field hasn’t been as disciplined as it should be,” Vickery told talkSPORT on Tuesday. “But I would hope that there’s a player there because I love his ability to receive the ball and keep possession.

“I would love, even if it’s at Arsenal, to get him playing his football because he’s the kind of player that Arteta would like and it would be lovely to see him fulfil his potential.”

