Fabrizio Romano: FC Barcelona interested in signing two Chelsea FC stars

FC Barcelona are working to sign Chelsea FC defender Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer in the summer, and the Spanish club are also interested in Andreas Christensen, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Both Azpilicueta and Christensen are out of contract at the south west London side at the end of the season, meaning that they could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

As things stand, the pair would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month as the speculation about the pair’s futures continue.

According to Romano, FC Barcelona have held talks about signing Azpilicueta in the summer, with the option of a contract until 2024 at Camp Nou proposed as things stand.

The Italian journalist also says that the Spanish giants hold an interest in fellow defender Christensen, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Barcelona are working to sign Cesar Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on – contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision.

“Barca are also interested in Andreas Christensen.”

Azpilicueta, 32, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, making two assists in 17 Premier League games.

Christensen, meanwhile, has been limited to 13 Premier League run-outs for the south west London side.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Thiago Silva was pleased to play a key role in helping Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Premier League at the weekend, just days after they secured their spot in the League Cup final at the expense of the Lilywhites.

“We have played three times against Tottenham this year and won them all without conceding,” said Thiago Silva.

“That’s important for us because it’s been a long time since we didn’t concede, which we haven’t been happy with at all, but we stayed defensively focused, and we managed to score two goals. That made us calmer, and I enjoyed the match.

“It was an incredible atmosphere, it was magnificent. To score a goal in a derby and for the supporters to chant your name is something very important to me. It makes me very happy. I hope I can give a lot more to this club because they help me a lot.”

