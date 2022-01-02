Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to claim their first Premier League win in four outings with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites have been struggling in the top flight in recent games and have lost their last three outings on the spin – with the West Yorkshire side having conceded a total of 14 goals in those three clashes.

However, recent history favours Marcelo Bielsa’s side heading into this game. Burnley have lost six of their last eight away games to Leeds and have not won at Elland Road in the top flight since 1974.

Leeds United began the weekend in 16th place in the Premier League table and only five points above Burnley, who are in the relegation zone but have played two games fewer than the Whites.

Burnley’s recent away form also points towards a home victory for Leeds – Sean Dyche’s men are winless in 10 Premier League games away from Turf Moor since 10 May.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is tipping Leeds United to bounce back from their recent disappointing results on Sunday with a 2-1 home victory against Burnley.

Writing in his regular column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leeds have been struggling recently and a lot of that has come down to injuries. They don’t have the biggest of squads, so when they do get injuries, it really hurts this side.

“I say it almost every week, but Burnley’s issue is that they don’t score enough goals. Sean Dyche has done an incredible job at Burnley, but it will be difficult to keep them up this season without any January additions.

“This should be an interesting game – we’ve got a real clash of styles here. These two drew 1-1 all Turf Moor and I can see Leeds going one better here. 2-1 Leeds.”

Leeds United will return to action on Sunday next week with a trip to face West Ham United in the FA Cup third round. Burnley, meanwhile, will host Huddersfield in the same competition on Saturday.

