‘Outstanding’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 win over Brentford

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool FC’s “outstanding” performance in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield.

Liverpool FC were the dominant side in the first half despite being without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as the duo continued their participation in the African Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finally made the breakthrough in the 44th minute when Fabinho managed to score his third goal in three games with a close-range header.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain managed to double the home side’s lead in the second half when the England international produced an excellent diving header to score with 21 minutes left to play at Anfield.

Takumi Minamino, who was celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday, came off the bench and scored within three minutes after the Japan international capitalised on a mistake by the Brentford goalkeeper.

Klopp heaped praise on Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino for their excellent goals in the final quarter of the Premier League clash.

“It’s extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford to be honest,” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“They usually play differently but the way they play against us is really difficult. There were so many moments where the ball was in the air and the moment it was on the ground we had to start playing football.

“It was not always fluent but that’s how it is very often – the set-pieces can be the opener. That was the case today. We could have scored maybe before, but then the next two goals were outstanding.”

Minamino came off the bench to replace Oxlade-Chamberlain after the England international appeared to suffer an injury.

Providing an update on Oxalde-Chamberlain’s injury status, Klopp added:

“Unfortunately Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain rolled his ankle. I hope it’s not serious but that was a shadow on the game.”

Liverpool FC hoisted themselves about Chelsea FC and back into second position in the table thanks to their 3-0 rout of Brentford.

The Reds are 11 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City but the Merseyside outfit have played one game less than Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their next top-flight fixture at Selhurst Park next weekend.

