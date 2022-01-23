Liverpool FC, along with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, are the front-runners to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach this month, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Reds and the Bundesliga giants are leading the chase to land the 25-year-old midfielder before the close of the January transfer window.

The midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and according to the story, Monchengladbach are open to letting Zakaria leave this month to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

The article claims that a source close to the negotiations has revealed that Liverpool FC, Bayern and Dortmund are the three teams to have made the “most serious” approaches for the midfielder this month.

It’s also claimed that the player’s representatives are negotiating with a view to a possible transfer this month, but they are also willing to wait until the end of the season.

Manchester United and Juventus are also credited with an interest in the midfielder, but Liverpool FC, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are leading the race as things stand.

Switzerland international Zakaria has scored two goals and made one assist in 15 Bundesliga games for Monchengladbach so far this season. He made two appearances for his country at Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to keep their fading title hopes alive.

The Reds have an excellent recent record against the Eagles, having won their last successive nine Premier League meetings since a defeat at Anfield back in April 2017.

As a manager, Jurgen Klopp has also won all six of his Premier League away fixtures against Crystal Palace.

