Liverpool FC and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Leeds United teenager Charlie Cresswell, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the England Under-21 international is attracting a lot of interest from Premier league clubs after impressing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the English top flight this season.

The same article states that the 19-year-old’s displays have alerted a number of top clubs to his potential after racking up four appearances in the Premier League for the Whites in the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, the England Under-21 international isn’t pushing to leave Elland Road as the Leeds teenager is a boyhood supporter of the West Yorkshire outfit.

The Sun outline that Leeds have Cresswell tied down to a long-term contract so the Whites are in a strong position to keep the teenager or negotiate a fee with potential suitors.

Cresswell signed a new long-term deal with Leeds back in August before making his Premier League debut in a 2-1 loss to West Ham a month later.

Bielsa has used the centre-half as a substitute in his three subsequent appearances against Leicester, Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC.

The 6ft 3ins defender joined Leeds at the age of 11 before he progressed through the ranks and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2019.

Cresswell attracted praise from Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson for his handling of West Ham striker Michail Antonio on his Premier League debut back in September.

“I have got to give credit to the lad Cresswell,” Merson told Sky Sports News in September.

“I know Antonio scored at the end, but I thought he handled him very very well today. Antonio didn’t really get a kick until the last five, 10 minutes of the football match.”

Merson added: “I haven’t seen anybody play against Antonio like that, I haven’t really.

“Every time Antonio went to get it, he was like, he was big, he was strong, he went in and he found a hard day at the office, Antonio.”

Leeds will make the return trip to West Ham on Sunday 16 January.

