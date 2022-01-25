Liverpool FC retain an interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet El Nacional is reporting that the Reds are keeping their eye on the 19-year-old midfielder following his lack of playing time at the Bernabeu this season.

Camavinga, who signed for Real Madrid from Rennes last summer, has been limited to just one start in the Spanish league this season, scoring one goal in a total of 14 appearances in La Liga.

His lack of playing time and seeming inability to settle in Spain has prompted suggestions that he could be on his way out of the club sooner rather than later, despite the midfielder having penned a six-year contract last year.

The story claims that Liverpool FC have been keeping a close eye on Camavinga’s situation at Real Madrid and are considering the possibility of making a move to sign him.

In total, Camavinga has only made 20 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid since his transfer, and only seven of those run-outs have been starts.

According to the story, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would be able to promise Camavinga some more regular playing time in his Liverpool FC team, as the German head coach continues to look to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit.

The article, however, also says that as things stand, Real Madrid have no intention of letting Camavinga leave less than a year after having signed him – but Liverpool FC are not in any hurry either and will continue to keep tabs on his situation at the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC gave their title hopes a boost on Sunday with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace as Klopp’s men made it back to back wins in the top flight.

The Reds now sit in second place in the table and nine points behind leaders Manchester City knowing that they can cut that gap to six points if they win their game in hand.

