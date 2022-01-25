Liverpool FC have been keeping a close eye on Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho “for months” as they consider him a top talent for the future, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Attacking midfielder Carvalho has been in good form for Fulham this season and he has already netted eight goals and made two assists in 17 Championship games for the Cottagers.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC have been watching Carvalho “closely” in recent weeks and the Merseyside outfit consider him to be a “top future talent”.

However, the Italian reporter says that the Reds have not yet made an official offer for the teenager and that “nothing” has been discussed with regards to a January move.

Romano also says that there are “many clubs”, not just Liverpool FC, in the race to sign the promising Portugal-born attacker.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months – Carvalho’s doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely.

“There’s still no bid on the table – nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race.”

Born in Lisbon, Carvalho began his youth career at Benfica. He signed his first professional contract with Fulham in May 2020, and he has represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level.

Liverpool FC made it back to back wins in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 victory away to Crystal Palace.

The Reds, who are nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, are next in Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at Anfield on 10 February.

Before that, Liverpool FC will play Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday 6 February.

