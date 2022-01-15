Glen Johnson has urged Liverpool FC not to sell Divock Origi, insisting that the Belgian striker is a “good professional” who can still play an important role at Anfield.

Origi’s future at the Merseyside club has inevitably been called into question in recent weeks and months due to his lack of playing time under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this season.

The Belgium international is yet to start a game in the Premier League this season and has only made three appearances from the bench for Klopp’s side in the top flight so far this term.

However, despite his lack of playing time, Origi has still managed to bag five goals and make two assists in all competitions, from a total of just 10 appearances.

Origi couldn’t be blamed for considering a move away from the Merseyside club in search of regular playing time as he approaches the prime years of his career.

However, former Liverpool FC and England star Johnson reckons that the Reds should try and keep hold of the 26-year-old striker if possible, claiming that he still has a role to play under Klopp at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said of Origi: “I would look to keep him because when players come off the bench and score the goals that he does then that indicates to me that they’re a good professional.

“He clearly doesn’t sulk and seems like a good lad to have around the club. It’s not easy when you’re not playing, so it’s quite easy to sulk. He clearly prepares himself right so he can make an impact when he comes on.

“There’s not many players like that and for that reason I’d try and keep hold of him.”

Speaking at the start of January, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano insisted that Liverpool FC are not planning on selling Origi in the current transfer window.

Posting on Twitter, Romano wrote: “Liverpool are not planning to sell Divock Origi in January despite approaches from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs.

“No negotiation for Luis Diaz with FC Porto – Origi will be needed and Klopp asked him to stay until June, as things stand.”

Liverpool FC will host Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

