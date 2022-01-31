Jurgen Klopp has described new Liverpool FC signing Luis Diaz as an “outstanding player” after his transfer to Anfield from FC Porto was confirmed at the weekend.

The Reds confirmed the signing of the 25-year-old attacking midfielder on Sunday as their first January acquisition after plenty of speculation linking him with a move to Anfield.

The Colombia international has put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Merseyside outfit and his move is subject to the granting of a work permit and international clearance.

Diaz will link up with his new team-mates after he concludes international duty with Colombia as the Reds look to try and haul themselves back into the Premier League title race in the coming weeks.

Klopp has now expressed his delight at seeing Liverpool FC conclude a deal for the attacker, revealing that the Merseyside outfit have been keeping tabs on Diaz for quite some time.

“I could not be happier that we’ve been able to get this deal done and bring Luis to Liverpool,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I have always been a believer in only signing players in January if you would want to sign them in the summer, and that’s very much the case with Luis. He is an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time.

“We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He is a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

“This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team.”

Diaz has been in excellent form for FC Porto this season, scoring 14 goals and making four assists in 18 league games. He has also netted twice in six Champions League games for Porto, and scored three times in three outings in the Copa America for Colombia.

Diaz could be involved when Liverpool FC host Cardiff City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon. The Reds will return to Premier League action on Thursday 10 February with a home clash against Leicester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip