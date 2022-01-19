Steve McManaman has played down the chances of Liverpool FC signing Bukayo Saka from Arsenal any time soon.

Saka has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most important attacking players in recent months and he has been in excellent form for the Gunners as they challenge for a top-four finish under Mikel Arteta this season.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and made four assists in 20 Premier League games for the Gunners this term and made 32 appearances in the top flight last season.

Speculation in the British media in recent weeks has suggested that Saka could be interested in a move to Anfield to play under Jurgen Klopp in the future.

Whether there is much truth to the rumours remains to be seen, with Saka under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2024 as things stand.

Former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star McManaman is a keen admirer of Saka and would love to see him at Anfield – but he admits that a move looks pretty unlikely at the moment.

Writing in his column for horseracing.net, McManaman said: “Bukayo Saka would be an amazing signing for Liverpool but I can’t possibly see Arsenal selling a key player to a domestic rival.

“I can’t envision that move happening. He’s one of Arsenal’s star men. I’ve seen a lot of Arsenal this season and Buyako excites me more than any other player in their side.

“Would I love Liverpool to get him? Definitely. He brings you something different. He attacks down the right, takes people on and gets to the byline. A bit different to Mo Salah, who likes to cut inside, Saka is more of a winger but a winger that likes to chip in with goals and Liverpool do need a winger like him.

“However, there’s no way on earth that Arsenal will let him go unless it’s a case of his contract running out. He’s such a young lad but still a leading figure in that Arsenal side and he’s improving every single year, so there would be riots if Arsenal let him join Liverpool.”

Speaking earlier in the month, Arsenal boss Arteta emphasised just how pleased he has been with Saka’s performances so far this season.

“I am really happy with Bukayo, and with what he’s doing, with how he’s development and the importance he has on the team,” said Arteta.

“Most importantly with the impact that he’s able to make in each game. This is something that we want to keep improving in each game, because he has the capacity to do it.”

