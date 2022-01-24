Liverpool FC aren’t interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the Reds aren’t close to signing the Switzerland international despite recent transfer speculation suggesting Liverpool FC were in the race for Zakaria.

The same article states that there was no truth to speculation last week that Liverpool FC were leading the race to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit have no interest in signing the in-demand Swiss playmaker despite Jurgen Klopp dealing with some injury issues in the middle of the park.

The report goes on to state that Liverpool FC’s injury problems are starting to ease with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Curtis Jones all match fit once more.

Liverpool FC still haven’t replaced Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum after the former Newcastle man moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Reds could welcome back Harvey Elliott to first-team training in February after the English youngster suffered a serious ankle injury back in September.

Zakaria has scored 11 times in 138 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at Borussia Monchengladbach after a move to the German club from Young Boys in 2017.

The Swiss midfielder has also been linked with Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United as the Red Devils look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC are in need of some new faces but the central-midfield area is perhaps one of the stronger areas of the Reds team.

While Klopp has extensive knowledge of the Bundesliga, Liverpool FC have been linked with some midfield talent already plying their trade in the Premier League.

For instance, Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would seem like a more viable option than Zakaria.

