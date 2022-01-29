Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been regularly linked with the Fulham midfielder over the past 12 months or so following Carvalho’s impressive performances in the Championship.

The 19-year-old’s performances have attracted interest from a lot of clubs, but Liverpool FC’s name has been most consistently attributed to interest in the England Under-18 international.

Carvalho scored one goal and made one assist in four appearances in the Premier League last season before Fulham were relegated to the second tier of English football.

Romano revealed that Liverpool FC have sent scouts to watch the Fulham youth graduate in the 2021-22 Championship season.

But the Italian transfer insider emphasised that Liverpool FC are unlikely to submit a transfer bid for Carvalho in the current transfer window.

“He’s a possibility for the future,” Romano told the Don Robbie podcast on Wednesday. “I don’t see Liverpool doing anything in the January transfer window. So they’re really quiet.

“Carvalho is a player they’re considering for a future potential move. He’s out of contract with Fulham.

“He’s a really talented boy. He’s appreciated by many clubs but Liverpool are watching this boy closely. They’ve sent their people to watch Carvalho many times.

“I’m sure they’ll be in the race but it’s not something close to being agreed.”

Carvalho has scored eight goals and has made two assists in 17 games in the Championship this season.

The Fulham No20 was named the Championship Young Player Of The Month in August following an excellent start to his first full campaign as a senior player at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool FC signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham in 2018 after the teenager’s impressive performances for the Cottagers.

Elliott broke in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI this season before his campaign was cut short by an ankle injury.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Michael Thomas urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Carvalho to secure an exciting prospect for the future.

“Carvalho looks like a very bright talent,” Thomas told Caught Offside.

“Can play with both feet and has an eye for goal. Klopp has already shown that he is more than happy to play young talent and with all the experienced players at the club, it is an amazing place for younger players to come and learn about everything on and off the pitch.

“He would add to the huge amount of talent who are already at the club, so definitely a good signing.”

Liverpool FC will take on Cardiff City in the FA Cup next Saturday afternoon.

