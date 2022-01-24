Pundit sends message to Liverpool FC boss about Gabriel Martinelli

Danny Mills has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s transfer tactics if the Liverpool FC manager is interested in signing Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Arsenal in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at The Emirates last week to book their place against Chelsea FC in the Wembley final.

Martinelli was unable to help Arsenal reach their second domestic cup final under Mikel Arteta but the Brazilian youngster is still having a brilliant season at the north London side.

The 20-year-old has scored four times and has made two assists in 13 games in the Premier League this season but Martinelli has helped Arsenal improve their form since his return from injury.

Klopp has previously spoken of his admiration for the Arsenal striker after Martinelli scored twice in a 5-5 draw with Liverpool FC in the League Cup back in November 2019.

And the Liverpool FC boss was singing Martinelli’s praises once again after Liverpool FC beat Arsenal in the League Cup last week.

“Martinelli, by the way… everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player,” Klopp told his post-match media conference at The Emirates.

Liverpool FC are currently without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations but the Reds will also need to think about replacing the duo in the long term as they approach their thirtieth birthdays.

Former Manchester City defender Mills reckons Klopp could be interested in signing Martinelli – but questioned the Liverpool FC manager’s tactics considering his praise will only drive the forward’s price up.

“Klopp wouldn’t come out and say it unprompted otherwise,” Mills told Football Insider. “That’s bad business.

“If Arsenal know they really want someone they will put the price up. To come out and mention it in the press…

“Look at all the other players that play in that position for Liverpool, they probably know they need to get the Mo Salah deal done.

“Martinelli has done well but it’s been in fits and starts. There’s a lot of potential there but he hasn’t done it consistently. I don’t see him going to Liverpool, certainly not in the next couple of seasons.”

Martinelli has scored 16 times in 67 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Arsenal.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC supporters would surely welcome the addition of an exciting young Brazilian to the Reds squad considering Klopp’s team could do with a facelift.

However, it’s difficult to see Arsenal selling the 20-year-old who looks like being one of their key players moving forward as he continues to develop under Mikel Arteta.

Perhaps Klopp simply admires the player and there’s actually no hidden agenda here.

