Liverpool FC are looking to beat Chelsea FC to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to reports in Spain.

Spanish outlet El Nacional, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is claiming that Liverpool FC are willing to activate the defender’s €90m (£75m) release clause in order to get a deal over the line this month.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC want to try and get a deal done before the close of the January transfer window in order to prevent the Frenchman being snapped up by another club in the summer.

The same article points out that Chelsea FC have long been credited with an interest in signing the defender – but Liverpool FC are now looking to pip their Premier League rivals to the Sevilla star’s signature.

It’s claimed in the same report that the player himself is keen on a move to Liverpool FC and has accepted the Merseyside club’s proposal of a transfer this month.

The 23-year-old Kounde has been in impressive form over the last few seasons and he has already notched up 17 La Liga appearances for Sevilla this term, making one assist.

Kounde, who made his senior international debut for France last year, made one appearance for Didier Deschamps’ side at Euro 2020.

Another player who Liverpool FC have been linked with lately is FC Porto and Colombia forward Luis Diaz.

However, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool FC are unlikely to make a move for Diaz this month, despite having scouted him multiple times over the last year or so.

“I’m told Liverpool sent their scouts to watch this boy [Diaz] three times in the last year,” Romano said last week.

“They really appreciate his skills. I’m told Liverpool are not going for him in January also because Porto want around €60m-70m to start the negotiation.

“It’s really complicated and I don’t see Liverpool doing this kind of business in January. So Diaz won’t be moving to Liverpool in January. Let’s see in the summer.”

Liverpool FC will host Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash on Thursday night.

