Liverpool FC are lining up a £33.4m bid for Leeds United’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional is reporting that the Reds have earmarked the 26-year-old as a potential signing to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options.

The same article states that Klopp is looking to sign a new central midfielder capable of providing Liverpool FC with more power in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the Reds are set to test Leeds’ resolve to keep their talisman with a £33.4m offer for the Euro 2020 star.

The report goes on to say that Klopp is a big admirer of the Leeds midfielder, who is ready to think about his long-term future at the West Yorkshire club.

El Nacional claim that Phillips could be tempted into leaving his boyhood club by the prospect of playing for the six-time European champions.

The Spanish media outlet write that Real Madrid are also interested in Phillips after Carlo Ancelotti got to witness the English midfielder’s quality during his stint in charge of Everton.

The report goes as far as saying that the current Real Madrid manager has an “obsession” where Phillips is concerned.

Phillips has only made one assist in 12 games in the Premier League this season, having being involved in three goals in 29 appearances in his first season in the top flight last term.

The England star has been at the West Yorkshire club since the age of five before breaking into the Leeds team in 2014.

Phillips has made 226 appearances over the past eight seasons at Leeds.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC’s squad is slightly threadbare compared to some of their rivals and Klopp needs to look to the future with Jordan Henderson in his thirties.

Phillips is the type of player that you could picture thriving in a Klopp team with their pressing of the ball.

But it’s difficult to imagine Leeds selling to a direct Premier League rival such as Liverpool FC unless the Reds offered a massive fee.

