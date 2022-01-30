Liverpool FC are hoping to complete a £37.5m deal for Porto forward Luis Diaz, according to a report in England.

BBC Sport is reporting that the Reds are pushing to wrap up a deal for the 25-year-old before the close of the January transfer window.

The same article states that the Premier League side have put together a proposal worth €45m (£37.5m) plus a further €15m in potential bonuses.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC were initially hoping to sign the Colombia international in the 2022 summer transfer window.

But the Merseyside outfit were forced to act this month after Diaz was linked with a potential switch to their domestic rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

BBC Sport go on to reveal that Diaz is Jurgen Klopp’s first choice to bolster Liverpool FC’s options in wide areas ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The article claims that Liverpool FC still have a lot of work to do to complete a deal before Monday’s deadline seeing as Diaz is currently on international duty in Colombia.

The report states that the Reds are set to send a delegation to Argentina in the hope of finalising the transfer before the January transfer window shuts.

Diaz has scored 14 goals and has made four assists in 18 appearances in the Portuguese top flight so far this season.

The Colombian forward moved to Porto from Atletico Junior in 2019.

South American football expert Tim Vickery has already backed Diaz to be a success at Liverpool FC if the Colombian forward successfully completes a move to Anfield.

“In the Liverpool front three, he would be Sadio Mane … they’ve been linked with him for a number of transfer windows and obviously know all about him,” Vickery is quoted as saying by Football Daily in January.

“Luis Diaz, a Colombian, he’s a right-footed winger, often plays cutting in from the left and he’s got plenty of goals in him, having a very good season for Porto”.

Diaz has scored 41 times in 125 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at Porto.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip